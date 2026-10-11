Pretty Little Liars star Keegan Allen issues health update following armed robbery attack
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Pretty Little Liars star Keegan Allen issues health update following armed robbery attack

The actor was robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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