Pretty Little Liars star Keegan Allen issues health update following armed robbery attack

Keegan Allen has said he's 'healing' after he fell victim to an armed robbery in Los Angeles.

The Pretty Little Liars star, 37, was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday night in West Hollywood. Shortly after, he recorded a video showing the bloody aftermath of the attack.

In the video, posted to his Instagram, the star said: "I was just robbed of my watch outside of Laurel Supply," as he was heard asking someone to call the police.

He then inserted CCTV footage of the attack. Visibly shaken, he added: “These two dudes hit me in the head and pointed a gun at me with a knife, and then took off,” as he showed the extend of his injuries on his face, neck, and hands.

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“They had masks on and took my watch."

In the caption, he penned: "West Hollywood is not safe anymore. Robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint by two young men that threatened to KILL me over my watch and would have! God said no tonight. My life for a watch."

Allen said he would 'share more soon' (Instagram/@keeoone)

On Saturday, two days after the attack, Allen posted a photo of stitches above his eyelid to his Instagram stories, along with the caption: "Healing. Will update more soon. Thank you to [the] medical team and law enforcement and everyone reaching out."

In another image, Allen posted a picture of his bloody bandages, and thanked all 'the amazing doctors, nurses and security at cedars.'

Finally, the star posted a photo of his legs as he appeared to be lying in a hospital bed.

"I will update more soon," he told his followers.

In his original post, Allen added: "Let’s hope all these flock cameras that [Karen Bass], [Gavin Newsom] and everyone thinks will stop crime can find these very dangerous criminals. God bless."

Allen starred as Toby Cavanaugh in Pretty Little Liars (Eric McCandless/Freeform via Getty Images)

“Upon arrival, deputies contacted a male adult who stated he was approached by two male adults dressed in black clothing," a rep for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told Page Six.

"One suspect pointed a silver handgun at the victim while the other pointed a knife and demanded the victim’s watch and bracelet."

As per the outlet, the investigation is still ongoing.

Allen rose to fame in 2010 when he played the role of Toby Cavanaugh in Pretty Little Liars. He starred as a central character in the ABC Family show for seven years. Since the hit teen show came to a close, Allen starred as Liam Walker in the action series Walker.