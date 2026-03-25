A woman is attempting to file a restraining order against Puka Nacua after his alleged behavior and comments made at a New Year’s Eve party.

The NFL star faces legal troubles as a woman claims she was bitten by him and was in the vicinity when he allegedly said an antisemitic remark.

Madison Atiabi filed for a restraining order in LA on Tuesday (March 24), claiming Nacua harassed her on December 31, 2025 at a party. She also claimed that at a later date, he and his lawyer went on to threaten to soil her name in the media.

Atiabi claimed that the antisemitic remark Nacua said was 'f**k all the Jews’ during the party.

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Speaking to TMZ, Nacua’s attorney, Levi McCathern, denied that the NFL star made the antisemitic remark - but he did acknowledge the 24-year-old bit Atiabi, as well as other members of the group during the evening.

Puka Nacua's attorney has said that while he did bite the woman, he did not make the alleged antisemitic remarks (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The filing notes that the pair did not know each other prior to the party and Atiabi did not know that Nacua would be at the party.

Atiabi claimed that Nacua was ‘extremely touchy with the girls and had said ‘F**k all the Jews’ in the course of his conversation when he was at the other side of the table.’ during a meal together that evening.

The filing noted that Atiabi is Jewish and was 'immediately offended and emotionally distressed hearing those words'.

It is also alleged that following dinner, Atiabi, her girlfriend, Nacua and other members of the party got into a van to head to a new destination.

Nacua then allegedly sat between Atiabi and her girlfriend ‘without invitation or consent’ and ‘began behaving in a strange, erratic, and physically intrusive manner [and behaving] unwantedly ‘touchy feely’ with both (Atiabi) and her girlfriend'.

The NFL star has been accused of acting 'strange, erratic and physically intrusive' (David Jensen/Getty Images)

He then allegedly bit Atiabi girlfriend’s thumb, before biting Atiabi on her left shoulder, leaving an impression on her skin, according to the restraint order request.

On March 11, Atiabi, her attorney, Nacua, and his attorney met at a mediation conference, according to the filing. It is here that Atiabi is alleging Nacua and his attorney threatened to go to media outlets and make ‘to disseminate false, inaccurate, and/or deliberately exaggerated public statements about the events of December 31, 2025’.

Regarding the legal proceeding, a judge has so far denied the restraining order, stating in a court filing that 'based on the totality of the circumstances the court needs more information at a properly noticed hearing prior to issuing any orders'.

A hearing on the matter is set to go ahead on April 14.

UNILAD has contacted Atiabi’s attorney for comment.