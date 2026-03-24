The goal of a facelift is typically to remove sagging skin and give a more youthful appearance, but Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo has offered some insight into the less pretty side of the procedure as she opened up about a 'choking' feeling.

While Bunnie, who married Jelly Roll in 2016, admitted that she had no one but herself to blame for the side-effects of the cosmetic surgery, she made clear that didn't make them any easier to deal with.

The 46-year-old author took to Instagram six days after undergoing the beauty procedure to share a video of herself singing and dancing along to the song 'Easy Lover', while two other women appeared to try and subdue her.

Bunnie admitted she had 'cabin fever' as she kept herself indoors following the procedure, and described having watched 'every 2000s movie' and living 'in a recliner' while she recovered.

Advert

Bunnie Xo underwent the facelift after quitting filler (Instagram/@xomgitsbunnie)

But while having a movie bingeing session might sound like the perfect medicine to some, Bunnie added extra details about what she's been dealing with that prove it's not all popcorn and Julia Roberts.

On top of her video, she wrote: "When it's day 6 of your recovery you have cabin fever, watched every 2000s movie, can barely walk [without] being winded, live in a recliner, feel like you're being choked from ear to ear & everyone keeps telling you day 7 is the best day but that's tomorrow and you have lost all faith in humanity."

In her caption, Bunnie added: "I kno, I did this to myself but damn."

There are different types of facelift procedures available, according to Cleveland Clinic, but Bunnie's doctor, Daniel Gould, shared in a video of his own that Bunnie specifically wanted to target a 'little bit of heaviness and laxity in the neck', which may be why she was feeling some tension around her throat.

She also wanted to 'improve slightly the position of the cheek, add a little bit of volume back where she's lost it before, clean up a little bit of the skin in the upper eyelids and to address the temples and the mid-face', the doctor said.

Bunnie, who is the author of the biography Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, explained why she decided to get a procedure in a candid post shared last week, where she explained that one of the 'main reasons' for her newest operation was due to 'old filler'.

She explained: "I had stopped getting filler over 3 years ago in my face (I did have some in my lips tho), had it dissolved multiple times in my cheeks & it still was in my face.”

“It would be itchy, it would cause swelling in my cheeks & it continued to migrate to other places,” she continued. “Please take it from me, filler doesn’t dissolve in your body like we are told. So, in doing the lift we were able to take out a ton of it thankfully to Dr. [Daniel] Gould’s skilled hands!”

In the wake of the procedure, Dr. Gould assured his patient was 'healing nicely'.