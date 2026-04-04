After a hectic year that saw Jack Black appear in a string of hit films including The Minecraft Movie, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Anaconda, alongside filming for several more, fans hoping to see him return to his musical roots anytime soon are sadly going to have to wait.

The Tenacious D singer made it clear that he has ‘no plans’ to go on tour with the band, or produce more music anytime soon, effectively continuing the two year hiatus in the wake of controversial comments made by his bandmate Kyle Gass.

Gass had recently alluded to getting back into the studio with Black ‘soon’, but that appeared to have been an optimistic view, as Black set the record straight with TMZ, telling the outlet that currently they ‘don't have any plans.’

Tenacious D have been on hiatus since the controversial incident (Randy Holmes via Getty Images)

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The band have been on hiatus since July 2024, when Kyle Gass made a joke about an attempted assassination of Donald Trump, who was directly targeted by a gunman while on the campaign trail for his second term in office.

The joke came during a birthday segment to mark Gass’ birthday at a concert in Sydney, in which he was grenades with a rendition of ‘happy birthday’ before being presented with a candle covered cake and asked to make a wish.

While many had expected something tame, or silly to come out of his mouth, Gass, shocked audiences by retorting: "Don't miss Trump next time.”

The audience burst into laughter, Black included, but it was only afterwards that the actor admitted it was a nervous and shocked response rather than any intended malice

Jack Black confirmed there are currently 'no plans' to reunite just yet (Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

"I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form," the Tropic Thunder star wrote on social media at the time. "After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Since then, the duo haven’t performed together once, but Gass did insist that this was far from the end of Tenacious D, and assured fans that they would return.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in January 2026, the musician compared his working relationship with Black to a marriage in which "you go through these ups and downs, and try to understand your partner."

“We will serve no D-wine before it's D-time — but we will be back. We will return," he added.

Similar sentiments were also echoed by Black himself, who told Entertainment Tonight in August 2024: "We had to take a break, but I love the D and everybody takes a break sometime,” adding “we’ll be back.”