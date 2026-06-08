Logan Paul has opened up about quitting weed cold turkey, saying the withdrawals hit harder than he ever expected.

The WWE star and social media personality addressed his relationship with cannabis on a recent episode of his Impaulsive podcast, alongside co-host Mike Majlak, who spoke candidly about his own experience overcoming a heroin addiction.

Between them, the conversation became a surprisingly frank discussion about dependency, withdrawal and what it actually takes to walk away from a substance.

Paul said he spent much of his adult life as "the anti-weed guy" before eventually throwing himself fully into regular use.

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Logan Paul has opened up about quitting weed cold turkey - and says the withdrawals hit harder than he ever expected (Photo by Melina Pizano/WWE via Getty Images)

Why did Logan Paul smoke weed?

What started as a tool for creativity and relaxation gradually became something harder to shake.

"When I realised that I was high more than I wasn't high, it's a little problematic," he said.

"I was waking up groggy. I'm going to sleep high. It was a disaster."

When Paul decided enough was enough, he did it the only way he knows how. "You know how I do shit? Cold turkey," he said.

What followed was a week he described as genuinely brutal. "I was extremely irritable. I could not sleep. I developed a gag reflex, no appetite. Maybe I sound like a pussy, but I was really going through it."

He was clear about where he stands on the drug itself. "Weed is a very powerful drug. I don't care who the f*ck says it's not a drug, it's a f*cking drug," he said.

Logan Paul says his weed withdrawals were very aggressive



Logan: "Weed is a very powerful drug. I don't care who the fuck says it's not a drug. It's a fucking drug. I'm like the anti-weed guy pretty much my whole life. Then fully dedicated myself to becoming a pothead"



"But I… pic.twitter.com/VsORcPLRYv — dank (@cptdankkk) June 8, 2026





"I grew up not smoking. Then fully dedicated myself to becoming a pothead. And with that came a lot of great things.

"Weed can allow for creativity. It calms me down. But I knew there was going to be a day where I had to call it quits."

The experience left Paul with a new perspective on addiction more broadly, and a visible emotional response when he turned to Majlak, who has spoken publicly in the past about beating heroin.

"I have to f*cking commend you, bro," Paul said. "The fact that you made it out of a heroin addiction, I'm going to get a little emotional. I have so much fucking respect for you and anyone who has beaten an addiction, because this shit fucking sucks. And this is just weed. This ain't sh*t. I swear to God, if I had an addiction as serious as his, I would not make it out."

Co-host Mike Majlak spoke candidly about his own experience overcoming a heroin addiction (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Raising Cane's)

Mike Majlak on heroin withdrawal

Majlak, who has been open about his recovery journey for years, offered some context on the difference between the two experiences.

Speaking on the podcast, he said: "The difference between the two is weed is a mental and psychological battle. When you get into the opiates and heroin, it's a much more physical battle, it's just exponentially worse."

He described opiate withdrawal as feeling like a severe bout of flu, only far more intense and sustained.

"You're constantly throwing up, you have diarrhoea, you basically feel like you have COVID or the flu for two weeks, and it's ten times worse," he said.

Despite the difference in severity, Majlak was careful not to dismiss what Paul had been through. "All drugs have comedowns and letdowns," he said.

"You have to respect the withdrawals, no matter what drug it is."