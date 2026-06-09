Kanye West has stunned fans after featuring his wife, Bianca Censori, milking a cow in her underwear during his latest music video - but it's arguably not the weirdest scene.

The rapper and model are known for their wild public stunts and dividing opinion online, but their latest controversy is arguably one of the most bizarre.

Censori reportedly stepped into the director's chair for the music video to promote West's new single, 'Gemini Season', which has certainly got people talking.

The video features the 31-year-old coupled with the fairly spicy lyrics which say: "I wanna get kinky, I think she’ll let me, I think she’s pretty, I think she’s ready.

Advert

"Uno, dos, cuatro hoes, Come and pose with no clothes, Window closed, AC blows, Nipples froze, are you cold?"

The clip was released on the rapper's 49th birthday, as his model wife sat in a pink corset top upon a stool, while milking the cow, before he joined her on screen for an arguably more 'kinky' moment.

Censori allegedly 'directed' the new music video. (@kaynewest/YouTube)

As she filled up the jug, the dad-of-four poured the milk into her mouth, covering her body in the liquid.

"Happy birthday Ye, I love you more than life," she captioned the post on Instagram.

But fans were quick to question what on earth they just watched, with many branding the promo clip completely 'weird'.

Kanye dropped a new music video directed by his wife where she milks a giant cow in lingerie in a mountain field, then he walks in and feeds her the milk.



I've read that sentence four times. It does not get more normal...



Writer: Danielpic.twitter.com/zkfxjaYdxx — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 8, 2026





One said: "It’s bizarre and the music is sh** but someone will probably like it. Personally I couldn’t care less."

As another questioned: "Where is the weird af button?"

"I used to like Kanye but I dunno what this is," a third added.

The music video clip was released on the rapper's 49th birthday. (@kanyewest/YouTube)

As a fourth wrote: "Only Kanye could turn chaos into art nothing about him is ever normal."

But it's not the first time the two have created a stir online, after she posed in a completely see-through, sheer mesh minidress on the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet.

Following the bold move, one user wrote: "Has anyone ever seen a picture in which she looked happy?"

As many questioned how much say she really had in wearing the barely-there outfit.

West has had an eventful years so far, after he was banned from entering the UK to perform at a festival, due to past gross antisemitic statements such as his song 'Heil Hitler'.

And while the rapper has since apologised for the statements, blaming his actions on a brain injury, he has continued to court controversy in the following months.