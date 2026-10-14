7 Little Johnstons star Anna Johnston flashes huge smile in mugshot after DUI arrest
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7 Little Johnstons star Anna Johnston flashes huge smile in mugshot after DUI arrest

The former TLC star was arrested for driving under the influence in Georgia after deputies pulled over her car and noted slurred speech.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: annamjohnstonn/Instagram /Houston County Sheriff's Office

Topics: Crime, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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