7 Little Johnstons star Anna Johnston flashes huge smile in mugshot after DUI arrest

7 Little Johnstons alum Anna Johnston has been arrested for driving under the influence in Georgia, flashing a massive smile for her booking photo after being taken into custody.

The 26-year-old reality television personality was booked on DUI charges over the weekend following a late-night traffic stop, according to law enforcement records.

When processing officers snapped her official police mugshot at the local detention facility, Johnston appeared strikingly unbothered, grinning ear-to-ear directly into the camera lens.

According to a police incident report, officers intervened after spotting Johnston's vehicle pulled over on the side of a highway.

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When approaching the car, responding deputies discovered Johnston alongside her boyfriend, Jeffrey Meservey, and Meservey's cousin.

Upon questioning the reality star, the responding officer noted that Johnston smelled strongly of alcohol, was slightly unsteady on her feet, and exhibited noticeably slurred speech throughout their conversation.

While Johnston initially denied having consumed any alcoholic beverages, the passenger confirmed to law enforcement that she had consumed a shot of alcohol prior to getting behind the wheel.

Johnston raised eyebrows with her beaming smile in her post-arrest mugshot (Houston County Sheriff's Office)

After agreeing to submit to a preliminary roadside breathalyzer test, Johnston reportedly blew a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.139—significantly higher than Georgia's legal driving limit of 0.08 percent.

Deputies placed Johnston under arrest on the spot for driving while under the influence. However, she was not the only occupant taken into custody during the traffic stop.

While running identification checks on the passengers, officers discovered that Meservey had an active outstanding warrant for his arrest originating from another county, resulting in both of them being transported to the detention center together.

Johnston was officially booked into jail on October 10 and was released the following day after posting a $1,563 bond.

The arrest marks another turbulent chapter for the former TLC star, who rose to fame alongside parents Trent and Amber Johnston on 7 Little Johnstons, which chronicles the daily lives of a family living with achondroplasia dwarfism.

Johnston was arrested on suspicion of DUI (annamjohnstonn/Instagram)

In recent seasons, Anna's presence on the long-running reality series had diminished amid a highly publicized and painful estrangement from her parents and siblings.

During an episode aired in late 2025, Anna addressed the widening rift within the family dynamic, explaining that attempts at mediation had broken down and stating she was focused on moving forward independently with her own life.

Neither Johnston nor representatives for her estranged family members have publicly addressed the DUI arrest or the viral booking photo. Court dates regarding the DUI charge are expected to be scheduled in the coming weeks as local prosecutors review the arresting officer's dashboard footage and formal police filings.