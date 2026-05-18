Shock footage shows the moment two US Navy jets collided mid-air during an air show in Idaho.

Four crew members are now said to be in a stable condition after the incident which happened at the Gunfighter Skies Air Show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho on Sunday May 17, a spokesperson told the BBC.

The crash, which occurred two miles northwest of Idaho's Mountain Home Air Force Base, saw the two aircrafts fall to the ground and explode into flames on the ground, while crew members were seen ejecting via parachutes.

Mountain Air Force Base Gunfighters said in a social media statement on Sunday: "The aircrew involved in the incident are in stable condition.

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"Thank you to all our guests for your patience and compassion, which has allowed us to quickly and safely respond to the incident.”

It was also revealed that an investigation was underway, with updates being released when they become available.

The collision involved two U.S. Navy EA18-G Growlers from the Electronic Attack Squadron 129 in Whidbey Island, Washington, it was revealed by a spokesperson for Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

In the statement, Cmdr. Amelia Umayam confirmed that the jets were performing an aerial demonstration.

After the incident, the rest of the show was cancelled, with the Mountain Home Police Department asking members of the public not to ‘attempt to access Mountain Home Air Force Base’.

One spectator, Shane Odgen, who filmed the incident, as the planes became close together before colliding before falling to the ground, told Idaho News: "I was just filming thinking they were going to split apart and that happened and I filmed the rest.

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Another spectator told NBC News: “I heard someone next to me say, ‘We are down.’ I turned around and saw four parachutes coming down, then black smoke appeared.”

However, he said the atmosphere was “very calm, controlled and well-managed.”

The Gunfighter Skies air show made a return over the weekend after a eight year hiatus.

The event was last held in 2018, where a hang glider pilot tragically lost their life during an air show performance.

Prior to this, in 2003, a Thunderbird crashed during the event. The pilot, Capt. Chris Stricklin escaped safely, ejecting 0.8 seconds before the aircraft hit the ground.