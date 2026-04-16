A wife whose husband tragically died after he got sucked into an MRI machine while wearing a metal necklace is suing a New York radiology office based on negligence.

Keith McAllister was killed in July 2025 after being pulled towards the MRI machine at the Nassau Open MRI, in Westbury, Long Island, New York.

The 61-year-old was at the health centre to support his wife, Adrienne Jones-McAllister, who had an MRI scan on her knee at the clinic and asked staff whether he could come up and help her up.

But McAllister was wearing a 20-pound chain necklace at the time, and it was the magnetic force that 'sucked' him in.

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"He went limp in my arms," Jones-McAllister recalled to News 12 Long Island at the time.

"And this is still pulsating in my brain."

The New-Yorker was wearing a metal necklace (GoFundMe)

At the time, Jones-McAllister was said to be asking for help, as she stated: "I was saying, ‘Could you turn off the machine? Call 911. Do something. Turn this damn thing off!’”

McAllister is believed to have suffered several heart attacks before passing away.

Nassau County Police Department confirmed in a statement: "The male victim was wearing a large metallic chain around his neck causing him to be drawn into the machine, which resulted in a medical episode."

Lawsuit filed against Nassau Open MRI regarding Keith McAllister's death

Now, Jones-McAllister is suing Nassau Open MRI following the death of her husband, according to court documents obtained by People.

The complaint states the victim's wife 'witnessed and was totally aware through all of her senses' as her partner sustained fatal injuries following the incident at the radiology office.

Keith McAllister died last year (Facebook/Keith Mcallister)

The filing claims McAllister's death was caused by the defendant's 'negligent, wanton, reckless and careless acts', which the complaint states were due to 'dangerous, hazardous and/or unsafe conditions to exist' in the office.

It also points to the office's alleged failure to inform McAllister to remove his neck chain before entering the MRI room.

Following the incident, the complaint states that Jones-McAllister suffered 'severe and serious personal, psychological and emotional injuries to her mind and body' following the passing of McAllister.

As a result, she is seeking an unspecified amount in damages which she believes is 'fair, adequate and just'.

UNILAD has reached out to Nassau Open MRI for comment.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].