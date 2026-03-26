Donald Trump has dubbed Barack Obama a 'terrible' President, though the current POTUS doesn't believe the Democrat is the worst to have ever taken office.

Trump spoke for an hour at the National Republican Congressional Committee's fundraising dinner in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday (March 25).

Amid tanking ratings in the polls, Trump urged Republicans to stick together, telling those who gathered in the capital: "We will make America strong again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again, and most importantly, we will make America great again.

"Thank you very much Republicans, go out and win the midterms!"

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It wouldn't be a Trump speech without hitting out at his predecessors after the President was awarded the first annual 'America First Award' by House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Trump was quick to brand Obama as a 'terrible president' (ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

While the former businessman was hugely critical of Obama, it's another Democratic president whom Trump believes is the 'worst president in history'.

Trump said: "If you go back to Obama, he was a great divider. He divided this nation. He was a lousy president. The worst president in history was Biden. But Obama was a terrible president."

The 79-year-old has consistently made jabs at his two predecessors, even going so far as to add some 'divisive' plaques underneath their portraits at the White House's Presidential Walk of Fame.

He then went on to further criticise the Democratic Party by claiming they 'put America last', while Republicans do the opposite.

"Republicans are the party for every hardworking patriot," he continued. "And we do something very much different from them. We put America first."

Trump went on to claim Obama gave 'everything' to Iran, before adding: "He gave Iran the right to have a nuclear weapon at the highest level within a very short period of time. I terminated that agreement as soon as I came to office."

At a previous rally, he also said that Obama had 'signed one of the worst deals ever with Iran'.

The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or the Iran Nuclear Deal, was negotiated by Obama and signed by other Western nations in an attempt to limit Iran's nuclear weapon program in exchange for sanction relief.

UNILAD has reached out to the offices of Obama and Biden for comment.

Earlier on in his speech, Trump provided an update on the war in the Middle East following a joint US-Israel military strike on Iran last month.

Trump went on to say the Iranian's 'want to make a deal so badly, but that they are 'afraid to say it'.

Trump has described Biden as the 'worst president in history' (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The President said: "Nobody has ever seen anything like we're doing in the Middle East with Iran. And they are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly, but they're afraid to say it, because they figure they'll be killed by their own people.

"They're also afraid they'll be killed by us. There's never been a head of a country that wanted that job less than being the head of Iran."

Describing the conflict as a 'military operation', he then went on to say that the US is 'decimating' Iran and 'there are great military triumphs against Iran [which] can't be displayed on television'.

Trump has previously mentioned discussions with Iran numerous times, such as earlier this week, he claimed that Iran wants ‘to make a deal', and talks had been had with an Iranian leader.

However, Iran has denied any direct discussions with the US, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi saying on Wednesday (March 25) that various messages had been exchanged through intermediaries (via Reuters).