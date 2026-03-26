An image of a strange, tentacled object has been circulating online, with some comparing it to something out of the horror classic Aliens. But what is it really?

The viral post, shared on X by NASA astronaut Don Pettit, might leave you feeling uneasy at first glance. However, the object is far less sinister than it appears, a reminder that looks can be deceiving.

The grey, lumpy object, dubbed Spudnik-1, appears almost alien, with tentacle-like sprouts emerging from its surface.

Social media users were unsettled by the image. One commenter wrote: “I genuinely thought this was some kind of egg hatching.”

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Another added: “Somehow the Velcro makes it look alien. Time to bring back quarantines.”

In reality, it’s simply a potato grown aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

So why create something so unusual in orbit? Pettit, is an avid horticulturist and grew the potato himself.

Some people thought the object was an alien (Getty Images)

“This is an early purple potato, complete with a spot of hook Velcro to anchor it in my improvised grow-light terrarium,” he explained. “I flew potatoes on Expedition 72 for my space garden, an activity I did in my off-duty time.”

He explained that potatoes are actually among the least efficient crops in terms of the ratio of edible nutrition to total plant mass, including roots.

He also pointed out their cultural relevance, noting that potatoes played a key role in The Martian, both the novel and the 2015 film starring Matt Damon.

NASA has long been experimenting with growing plants in space — not just as a novelty, but as a necessity for future missions.

We're more used to them looking like this (Getty Stock)

Scientists say fresh fruit and vegetables will be essential for astronauts on long-duration journeys, as vitamins in pre-packaged food degrade over time, making it difficult to maintain a healthy diet.

Growing crops in orbit, however, comes with unique challenges. Without gravity, water doesn’t flow in the usual way and can form bubbles around roots, meaning plants must be grown in carefully controlled systems that balance air, nutrients and moisture.

To tackle this, NASA has developed specialised “space gardens” using LED lighting and pillow-like growing pods, allowing astronauts to cultivate crops such as lettuce, kale and even flowers aboard the International Space Station.

Beyond nutrition, there’s also a psychological benefit. Astronauts have reported that caring for plants in space can boost mood and provide a comforting reminder of Earth during long missions.