There's reportedly a new name for the generation of babies to be born in 2026.

Boomers, Millennials, Generation X, Y and Gen Z - there's plenty of nicknames to describe the different generations.

Gen Z was born between 1996 to 2010 and Gen Y, also known as Millennials, were spawned between 1981 and 1996.

Then there's Gen Alpha, for those born between the years of 2010 and 2024.

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But what about the generation after Gen Alpha?

Well, according to reports, babies born in 2026 will be called Generation Sigma.

Unsurprisingly, Gen Sigma are expected to be characterised by their digital capabilities and more immersed in the world of artificial intelligence than any generation before them.

Considering how fast AI is currently developing, it makes sense that children born in the next generation would be predicted to be more accustomed to digital advances.

There's a new name for the next generation (Getty Stock Photo)

It's not currently clear if the term 'Generation Sigma' will be another nickname after many pointed out that at the start of last year, a new generation was announced, known as Generation Beta.

Gen Beta is expected to cover all those born from 2025 to 2039, following Gen Alpha.

Social researcher and futurist, Mark McCrindle, who coined the term 'Generation Alpha', wrote in a blog post that the next peer group of kids 'will inherit a world grappling with major societal changes'.

He continued: “With climate change, global population shifts, and rapid urbanization at the forefront, sustainability will not just be a preference but an expectation."

McCrindle also predicted that by 2035, Gen Beta will make up 16 percent of the world's population and will enjoy a world entirely powered by artificial intelligence.

Generation Sigma is expected to be digitally advanced (Getty Stock Photo)

In other news, researchers think they've discovered which generation is the 'least intelligent'.

Neuroscientist Dr Jared Cooney Horvath argues that Gen Z have become cognitively stunted as a result of their over-reliance on new technology, like smartphones.

The Mail reports that Horvath told the Commerce, Science, and Transportation committee that this is directly tied to the rise of 'educational technology' in school, where teachers rely on tablets or computers in school as part of the learning process.

Horvath told the committee: "More than half of the time a teenager is awake, half of it is spent staring at a screen.

"Humans are biologically programmed to learn from other humans and from deep study, not flipping through screens for bullet point summaries."