Investigators release new photo in attempt to solve mystery murder case ongoing for more than 40 years

A new image has been released 'in an effort to generate new leads' within the investigation into the homicide of 20-year-old Tammy Little.

On October 19, 1982, Tammy Little was found murdered inside her apartment on Maplewood Avenue in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, US.

The 20-year-old Portsmouth Beauty School student was last seen alive three days prior on October 16.

An autopsy confirmed she died as a result of 'massive head injuries,' as described by the New Hampshire Department of Justice (DOJ).

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Now, on the 44th anniversary of the crime, authorities have launched a 'renewed appeal for public assistance' in the 1982 cold case.

The New Hampshire Cold Case Unite released a 'previously unreleased' photograph of Little, as detailed in a release by New Hampshire's DOJ.

Chief of New Hampshire Cold Case Unit and Senior Assistant Attorney General Christopher Knowles said in a statement, as quoted by CBS News: "We are releasing these new photographs today with the hope that someone who knew her, perhaps a former classmate at the Portsmouth Beauty School or a resident of the Maplewood Avenue neighborhood, will remember a detail they have not previously shared."

And there's certain people the investigative team are particularly keen on hearing from.

Tammy Little was killed at the age of 20 (New Hampshire DOJ)

Who authorities hope to hear from following the release of a new photograph of Tammy Little

Authorities are reportedly keen to hear from any classmates and peers of Little's who also attended Portsmouth Beauty School with her in 1982.

They're also keen to hear from 'former neighbors and residents' who lived around Maplewood Avenue at the time of Little's murder or anyone who 'frequented' the area at the time of her disappearance or death.

Police have also appealed to anyone who saw or spoke to Little in the days before or the early morning of the day she was last seen, as well as the day of the discovery of her body.

It follows Little's family releasing a statement reflecting on her being the 'most joyful person'.

The newly released image of Tammy Little (Tommy Little)

Little's family reflect on her 'joyful' nature 44 years on from her death

Little's family reflected on Tammy as being 'everyone's friend' and 'there' for anyone who 'needed someone to talk to'.

"She was the one you called to lift you up, and she was the one to share your happiness with. Her light was so bright," the statement added.

It continued: "Today, her light lives on with me; she is my guardian angel and lives within my heart. There is not a day that I do not think about her and the more days we could have had together.”

The case remains active and ongoing, New Hampshire Cold Case Unit joined by Portsmouth Police Department.

The release notes investigators will continue to 'review case files, evaluate physical evidence for modern forensic testing, and pursue all available leads'.

Senior Assistant Attorney General R. Christopher Knowles, Chief of the Cold Case Unit resolved: "Tammy was a young woman with a bright future ahead of her, and her life was taken in a brutal and senseless act of violence. Our unit, alongside the Portsmouth Police Department, remains steadfast in our commitment to finding answers for Tammy and her loved ones. We are releasing these new photographs today with the hope that someone who knew her, perhaps a former classmate at the Portsmouth Beauty School or a resident of the Maplewood Avenue neighborhood, will remember a detail they have not previously shared.

"No matter how much time has passed, we believe there are people who hold information critical to solving this case."

Anyone with information can contact the Cold Case Unit at (603) 271-2663 or [email protected]. Tips can be submitted at www.doj.nh.gov/criminal/cold-case.