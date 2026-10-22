Controversial The Office joke banned from TV for 17 years resurfaces
Home>Film & TV

Controversial The Office joke banned from TV for 17 years resurfaces

The clip that was shared on Twitter on October 21 has already been viewed over 9,000,000 times

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Topics: Streaming, Film and TV, The Office, Halloween

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

X

@niamhshackleton

Choose your content: