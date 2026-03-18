It's safe to say Kevin Hart is not a fan of his wax figure and the actor recently took to Instagram to express his dissatisfaction.

There are many wax museums across the globe, with the majority of them featuring wax likeness of some of the biggest celebrities on the planet.

However, some of these designs don't always look like the actual person; I mean take the wax statue of Taylor Swift unveiled in Germany in 2024, for example.

To be honest, there's probably not a celebrity on Earth that hasn't received some kind of wax art based off them at this point, with Hart recently discovering his own piece.

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However, the 46-year-old certainly sees room for improvement when it comes to his recently revealed wax likeness at the Hollywood Wax Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Sharing a video of the wax work to his Instagram account, Hart penned: "WTTTTFFFFF …. What did I do to these people…. This is an attack…. Who in the f*** is this?????? At this point these museums are just trying to make me cry.

"This s*** has to stop…. I demand a redo damn it!!!!!!!"

Set to the humorous theme tune of Curb Your Enthusiasm, on-screen text with the video stated: "I know this ain't Kevin Hart."

Many have flocked to the comments section of the social media post, with The Rock, aka Dwayne Johnson, teasing Hart by stating the wax sculpture is 'perfect' and shouldn't be changed.

"When you order your wax figure off Temu," another person penned in the comments, while another added: "Kevin Hardly."

Meanwhile, a fellow social media user wrote: "Chris Rock Tucker in the face."

Hart's Instagram post documenting the questionable wax figure quickly went viral and has been viewed more than 13 million times on the popular social media site.

It comes off the back of he Panoptikum Wax Museum's wax rendition of Taylor Swift that had much of the internet talking.

The museum's rendition of Taylor Swift. (Tristar Media/Getty Images)

While the 'Shake It Off' singer was hopping from city to city and country to country with her Eras Tour, the museum unveiled a wax likeness that many people felt didn't look like the singer.

"Baby this is an art teacher from Minnesota," one person wrote on X.

A second added: "Oh they did her DIRTY," while a third remarked: "If someone made a wax figure of me so heinously bad, I would end up on the national news."