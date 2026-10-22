Julia Stiles says she asked Michelle Williams if she could dedicate emotional DWTS performance to Heath Ledger
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Julia Stiles says she asked Michelle Williams if she could dedicate emotional DWTS performance to Heath Ledger

Michelle Williams gave her blessing as several of the film’s original castmates reunited for the tribute.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Heath Ledger, Entertainment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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