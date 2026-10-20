Kyle Kennedy, granddaughter of Bobby and Ethel Kennedy, has died aged 42

Kyle Kennedy, the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Kennedy, has died aged 42, leaving behind two young sons and a legacy of work in education and disability advocacy.

According to her obituary, Kennedy died on September 21 at her home in Westwood, Massachusetts.

Her death comes six years after she suffered a severe spinal cord injury that resulted in long-term paralysis.

The daughter of Michael Kennedy and Victoria Denise Gifford spent her later years advocating for people with disabilities, including speaking at the Massachusetts State House about discrimination in disabled healthcare.

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Kyle Kennedy was the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Kennedy. (Burke Funeral Homes)

What happened to Kyle Kennedy?

She was born in Washington, D.C., on July 6, 1984.

Her father, Michael, was one of Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Kennedy's children. He died aged 39 in a skiing accident in 1997, when Kyle was a teenager.

Kennedy attended Milton Academy before studying history at Georgetown University. She later earned a Master of Science in Early Education from Pace University and a Master of Education in Education Policy and Management from the Harvard University Graduate School of Education.

After completing her undergraduate studies, she worked as a Teach For America teacher in New York City.

Her obituary described her as 'a passionate advocate for more equitable elementary education and charter schooling'.

She also worked with technology companies seeking to reform and improve school curricula, alongside coaching educators who worked with young children.

Who are Kyle Kennedy's children and family?

Kennedy is survived by her sons, Conor, 12, and Declan, 10, whom she shared with her former husband, Liam Kerr.

The pair married in August 2012 in a ceremony that attracted attention because Taylor Swift attended alongside Conor Kennedy, Kyle's cousin, during their relationship.

The couple also had a daughter, Josephine, who was Conor's twin sister. Josephine died just days after the twins were born.

Kennedy's obituary refers to Kerr as her "former husband", while confirming that their two sons survive her.

She is also survived by her brothers, Michael, 43, and Rory, 38, as well as four nieces and nephews and her mother, Victoria Denise Gifford.

Gifford is the stepdaughter of former Today show presenter Kathie Lee Gifford. Kyle's family connections placed her within one of America's best-known political dynasties, but her professional life also centred on education and improving opportunities for children.

Her advocacy work extended beyond the classroom.

Following the spinal cord injury she sustained six years before her death, she continued to champion disability rights, including raising concerns about discrimination in healthcare at a Massachusetts State House hearing.

Kennedy's life brought together public service, education and advocacy, with her work spanning teaching, education policy and support for people living with disabilities.