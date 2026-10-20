Kyle Kennedy, granddaughter of Bobby and Ethel Kennedy, has died aged 42
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Kyle Kennedy, granddaughter of Bobby and Ethel Kennedy, has died aged 42

Kyle Kennedy leaves behind two sons, having spent her later years campaigning for disability rights.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights

Topics: Massachusetts, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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