Adult content creator Bonnie Blue has sparked legal trouble once again after pulling off a sexual stunt in front of a foreign country's embassy in London.

Real name Tia Billinger, the 26-year-old was filmed outside the Indonesian Embassy on Great Peter Street in the UK's capital in December 2025 supposedly committing a lewd gesture while holding up the country's flag.

This 'fake sex act' involving an Indonesian flag on December 15 followed shortly after Billinger was forcibly deported from the country that same month, due to her tuk-tuk 'bang bus' violating strict local morality laws.

Though she was ultimately cleared of wrongdoing and handed a small fine for working in Indonesia without the right paper work, the prolific porn actor - who built a public profile from creating shocking content - is alleged to have exacted her act of vengeance on the same day she returned to the UK.

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But she could now face as much as six months in prison, or up to a £5,000 fine ($6,679), after being charged with the British common law offence of outraging public decency, which covers intentional acts that are 'lewd, obscene or disgusting' and viewable by two or more members of the public.

The adult content creator was filmed carrying out what appeared to be sex act with an Indonesian flag, shortly after being deported from the country (Bonnie Blue)

Bonnie Blue's charge explained

The Met police said in a statement: “A woman has been charged with outraging public decency following an investigation by the Met Police.

“Tia Billinger, of Draycott in Derbyshire, was charged via postal requisition on Monday, 16 March. She will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 22 April.

“The charge relates to an incident in Great Peter Street, SW1 on Monday, 15 December. An investigation took place, and a woman in her 20s was interviewed under caution on Tuesday, 2 February.

"A referral was made to the Crown Prosecution Service which subsequently authorised the above charge."

Indonesian authorities ordered Bonnie Blue to leave the country immediately ( SONNY TUMBELAKA / AFP via Getty Images)

'That's why I came to the embassy - so they could watch it in person'

In a video of the incident outside the Indonesian embassy, Billinger can be heard telling the camera: “Yes, I got arrested in Bali for filming…….[mimes sex act]. So that’s why I came to the embassy – so they would watch it in person.”

Her arrest came after Indonesian authorities referred the footage to the Metropolitan Police, according to the Jakarta Globe.

“The red and white flag is a symbol of sovereignty, honor, and national identity that must be respected by everyone, wherever they are,” Indonesian diplomat Yvonne Mewengkang said.

Billinger should not have been surprised that her 'barely legal' tour of Indonesia ended in criminal court, as the predominantly Muslim country has long held strict morality laws - which easily covered the scene being filmed when Bali's police kicked down the door and found the creator with 17 young men.

Her 'barely legal' tour of Indonesia didn't last very long (SONNY TUMBELAKA / AFP via Getty Images)

A government spokesperson at the time said that Billinger's sex stunts were 'inconsistent with the government’s efforts to maintain Bali’s quality tourism image'.

The adult star will appear in a London magistrates court next month to enter a plea in relation to the charge of outraging public decency.

Due to British contempt of court laws, the finer points of her alleged violation cannot be discussed until after Billinger has been found guilty, or not, and received her sentence.