Transgender women athletes will not be permitted to compete in female events in the upcoming 2028 LA Games, it has been revealed.

The International Olympic Committee said in a statement on Thursday: "Eligibility for any female category event at the Olympic Games or any other IOC event, including individual and team sports, is now limited to biological females."

IOC president Kirsty Coventry went on to say the policy change had been made with 'medical experts' taking the lead.

"At the Olympic Games even the smallest margins can be the difference between victory and defeat," she added.

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"So it is absolutely clear that it would not be fair for biological males to compete in the female category. In addition, in some sports it would simply not be safe."

Eligibility will be determined by a 'once-in-a-lifetime' test, which will determine the presence of SRY gene that can cause male characteristics to develop.

Transgender women athletes will not be allowed to compete in female events (ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

"The IOC considers that SRY gene screening via saliva, cheek swab or blood sample is unintrusive compared to other possible methods," the IOC added in their statement.

"Athletes who screen negative for the SRY gene permanently satisfy this policy's eligibility criteria for competition in the female category.

"Unless there is reason to believe that a negative reading is in error, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime test."

Last month, Donald Trump signed an executive order that prevents transgender athletes from competing in female events.

"If you let men take over women's sports teams or invade your locker rooms, you will be investigated for violations of Title IX and risk your federal funding," the president told press.

The order provides the Department of Education with the authority to investigate high-schools they believe are non-compliant.