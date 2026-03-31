Jaden Ivey will not be playing for the Chicago Bulls in the NBA going forward after he made anti-LGBTQ comments on social media recently.

The 24-year-old posted to Instagram on Monday (March 30) and called out the NBA for promoting Pride Month, suggesting it celebrates 'unrighteousness'.

In the controversial clip, the sports star said: "The world proclaims LGBTQ, right? They proclaim Pride Month and the NBA does, too. They show it to the world. They say, 'Come join us for Pride Month to celebrate unrighteousness.' They proclaim it on the billboards. They proclaim it on the streets. Unrighteousness.

"So how is it that one can't speak righteousness? How are they to say that ... this man is crazy?"

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Ahead of the Chicago Bulls' game on Monday night, their coach, Billy Donovan, discussed the current situation.

Jaden Ivey has been dropped by the Chicago Bulls (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

"I don't want to get into what he put out there [on Instagram], but certainly for him I hope he's OK," he told press.

"I've had conversations with Jaden, and he's always been about rehabbing his knee and getting back on the court and wanting to play. But I think organizationally there's certain standards we want to have as an organization and try and live up to those each and every day."

The Chicago Bulls announced in a statement on Monday that they would be dropping Ivey following his recent social media comments, which they described as 'detrimental to the team'.

"The Chicago Bulls announced today that the team has waived guard Jaden Ivey due to conduct detrimental to the team," the team said.

After it was announced Ivey was no longer a player of the Chicago Bulls, he took to social media to issue a response by blasting his former team and the NBA

"They said 'Your conduct is detrimental to the team," Ivey blasted. "I haven't been with the team. I haven't been with the team because I've been rehabbing. So, how is my conduct detrimental to the team? Where have I done detriment? Did I say 'You suck' to the players? That would be detrimental to the team, right?"

He added: "All I'm preaching is about Jesus Christ and they waived me. They say I'm crazy, I'm psycho…God let these things happen for a reason."

UNILAD has reached out to Ivey's representatives for comment.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT national hotline at 888-843-4564, available Monday to Friday 4pm-12am ET and 12pm-5pm ET on Saturdays.