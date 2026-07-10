A star of a Netflix show about real estate in New York City has been slammed after 'horrifying' comments about homeless people.

The Netflix show is Owning Manhattan, and follows the exploits of one of the largest real estate firms in New York City and the various exploits of the agents.

Jade Shenker, 30, is a real estate agent working with Serhant, and deatures on the show.

She has now been heavily criticized for her remarks about unhoused people in New York.

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Shenker had been stopped for an on the spot interview with social media channel Ohana NYC a channel for subletting.

A video posted to the channel was made of several vox pop interviews, with New Yorkers passing on the street sharing a hot take for the camera.

And among them Shenker, who has since been dragged over her remarks.

She was asked about renting in New York City (Getty)

Shenker was asked about what she thinks the minimum someone would need to earn to be able to live in New York City, as well as how much she pays in rent.

She revealed that she personally does not pay rent as her boyfriend covers it, guessing with the cost to be around $8,000 a month.

When she was asked how much she felt someone would need to earn to live in NYC, she replied: “I feel like the homeless people on the street are pretty comfortable."

She added: “So you don’t have to make anything.”

The clip has since gone viral racking up over 16 million views of TikTok, with horrified viewers accusing Shenker of being 'out of touch' and calling the take 'dystopian'.

One viewer commented: “This is so dystopian. I’m genuinely afraid," meanwhile another replied: “She is out of touch."

A third called the clip 'horrifying' and slammed Shenker as 'so tone deaf'.

She was asked how much she thinks you need to earn to live in New York (Getty Stock)

Shenker has since apologized for the remark in a post shared to her Instagram page.

"Over the past couple of days, l've spent a lot of time reflecting on a comment I made in a recent street interview," she wrote.

"I was asked how much someone needs to make to live comfortably in New York. The point I was trying to make was that I don't believe a person's worth or whether they deserve to live in this city is defined by how much money they make.

"Unfortunately, I expressed that in a way that was insensitive and I completely understand why so many people were upset.

"Regardless of my intention, my words came across as dismissive of an issue that affects thousands of people every day, and for that, I'm genuinely sorry.

"This experience has reminded me that words matter, and that intent doesn't erase impact.

"I'm not asking anyone to excuse what I said. I'm taking responsibility for it, I'm learning from it, and I'll do better moving forward."

UNILAD has approached representatives of Jade Shenker for comment.