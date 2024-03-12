Christopher Nolan becomes best paid director of all time after mammoth final pay check for Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan has - perhaps, unsurprisingly - become the best paid director of all time after a mammoth final pay check for Oppenheimer.

The 2023 movie follows the story of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, and his role in developing the atomic bomb which was used in World War II.

Loading…

Advert 10

The film highlights Oppenheimer’s own reservations about the use of the bomb, and the development of nuclear weapons after the end of war.

At the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10), Oppenheimer bagged seven awards, including Best Picture.

During his acceptance speech, Nolan said: "I have so many people to thank. The most incredible cast, Matt [Damon], Robert [Downey Jr], Emily [Blunt], Florence [Pugh], just so many others, all at the top of their game, led by the incredible Cillian Murphy… a crew, some of whom have been awarded tonight. I can’t say enough about the incredible crew that we got together on this film."

Advert 10

Christopher Nolan bagged two awards at this year's Oscars. Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

He continued: "Thank you to Chuck Roven for putting the book in my hands… The incredible Emma Thomas, producer of all our films and all of our children. I love you. To the academy, just to say movies are just a little bit over 100 years old. I mean, imagine being there 100 years into painting or theater. We don’t know where this incredible journey is going from here. But to know that you think that I’m a meaningful part of it means the world to me."

And Nolan is going to be even happier heading into the week knowing his final payday for Oppenheimer.

According to knowledgable sources, as per Variety, Nolan has bagged just south of $100 million for directing the biggest film of last year.

Advert 10

The outlet reports the figure includes a combination of salary, backend compensation, box-office escalators and a bonus for his Oscars triumph.

The director has reportedly earned a massive payday from the success of Oppenheimer. Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

Nolan's team is yet to publicly comment on the figure; UNILAD has reached out to his representatives for comment.

Oppenheimer was made on a budget of $100 million - and, of course, became half of the 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon.

Advert 10

And while a budget of $100 million is massive, Oppenheimer went on to be hugely profitable, earning a whopping $958 million worldwide.